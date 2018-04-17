Victoria Beckham ‘so proud’ of Eva Longoria as she gets Hollywood star

Victoria Beckham has led the many star tributes to Eva Longoria, who has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Beckham, one of Longoria’s best friends, was at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday along with husband David and their children.

In a post on Instagram, in which the pair posed together at the event, the fashion designer wrote: “We are so proud of @evalongoria receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame x kisses from us all xxx.”

On her Instagram stories, Beckham shared a fun video of 43-year-old Longoria – who is pregnant with her first child – cradling her tummy as they danced together.

She wrote: “Dancing tummy! Love u so much @evalongoria x.”

Longoria’s former Desperate Housewives co-star and close friend Felicity Huffman, who was also at the ceremony, said on Instagram: “Oh lord, I love this woman. The star accepting the star.

“My big crush and my dearest friend – congratulations @EvaLongoria.”

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon, another celebrity attendee and friend of Longoria, said on Instagram: “Congrats @EvaLongoria for your (star) on the Hollywood #WalkofFame!

“This woman is a superstar actress, producer, and director (not to mention glowing soon-to-be-mama!), who is changing Hollywood with everything she touches. Making pure gold, baby!”

Along with her post, she shared a boomerang of herself with Longoria and actress Kerry Washington dancing, as well as a few other snaps from the day.

There was even more love from Washington, who said she was thrilled to “celebrate a true star”.

“What a divine glory to witness you @evalongoria,” she added. “Felicidades hermana. I adore you. You are such an inspiration. Besos!!!!!!! Xo.”

Another star guest who attended, singer Ricky Martin, wrote that he was “overjoyed” for Longoria.

“I must’ve done something really good in previous lives to have you as a friend in this one. You are pure light! #hollywoodwalkoffame,” he added.

Actress Olivia Munn posted: “Celebrating this mama-to-be’s (star) on the #walkoffame today!!! So happy for you @evalongoria.”

The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Jose Baston, is known for her many acting roles – including Desperate Housewives, Overboard and Over Her Dead Body – as well as her activism efforts.

Longoria was one of the leading Hollywood women to launch the Time’s Up initiative in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.