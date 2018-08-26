Victoria Beckham shows off Harper’s new hairstyle

Victoria Beckham sparked memories of her own previous hairstyle when she showed off daughter Harper’s new bob.

Harper, seven, appeared in a country setting with her long hair cut off in pictures posted by Victoria on Instagram.

Hair cut for our baby girl x kisses from Harper x #howchic A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 25, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

The singer turned fashion designer, who once sported a similar style dubbed a “pob”, wrote: “Hair cut for our baby girl x kisses from Harper x #howchic.”

The cut brought back memories of Victoria Beckham’s look in 2007 (Ian West/PA)

In another snap, Harper was seen holding a pram and standing next to her father David.

Family time is everything @davidbeckham kisses from us all x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 25, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

One fan asked: “Who’s in the pram?,” and another said: “Love Harper’s dolls’ pram.”

Happy birthday @tanaramsay x We love u so much x kisses from us all!! X VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 23, 2018 at 1:46pm PDT

The Beckhams have recently spent time with the Ramsays, posting a photograph on Instagram of their time with chef Gordon and his family.

- Press Association