Victoria Beckham shows off Harper’s new hairstyle

Victoria Beckham sparked memories of her own previous hairstyle when she showed off daughter Harper’s new bob.

Harper, seven, appeared in a country setting with her long hair cut off in pictures posted by Victoria on Instagram.

The singer turned fashion designer, who once sported a similar style dubbed a “pob”, wrote: “Hair cut for our baby girl x kisses from Harper x #howchic.”

The cut brought back memories of Victoria Beckham’s look in 2007 (Ian West/PA)

In another snap, Harper was seen holding a pram and standing next to her father David.

One fan asked: “Who’s in the pram?,” and another said: “Love Harper’s dolls’ pram.”

The Beckhams have recently spent time with the Ramsays, posting a photograph on Instagram of their time with chef Gordon and his family.

- Press Association
