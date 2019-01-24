Victoria Beckham says she will ‘always be a Spice Girl’ despite reunion absence

Victoria Beckham has said it was not a difficult decision to miss the Spice Girls reunion, but she will “always” be part of the band.

The fashion designer is the only member of the 1990s girl group – also comprised of Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner and Melanie Brown – not heading out on tour later this year.

Beckham told US TV programme Good Morning America her decision not to join the tour “wasn’t hard”.

She added: “I’ll always be a Spice Girl. I’m proud of them. It’s going to be the best show.

"I’ll always be a Spice Girl." @victoriabeckham reveals it wasn't a hard decision to skip @spicegirls reunion tour. https://t.co/99r3oSzKLu pic.twitter.com/DfZQ0bMJ4G — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 24, 2019

“I can’t wait to take my kids to see it.

“With my business now, I just wouldn’t be able to do it. I wish them so much luck and love and in spirit, I will absolutely be there with them.”

Asked if she might feel tempted to get up on stage and join her former co-stars, Beckham said: “Well, I mean, I don’t know, let’s see.”

Bunton, Chisholm, Horner and Brown announced last year that they would reunite for a limited number of stadium concerts this summer, but without Beckham. Spice Girls (left to right) Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner will reunite for a tour later this year (Matt Crossick/PA)

Beckham also told the programme that husband David is her “soulmate”.

She said: “He’s great, he’s a great husband, a fantastic dad, he’s just the best dad, he really is.

“One thing I’ve learnt about my husband, we had a launch party, I’ve done a collection with Reebok, and we had a launch party here in New York.

“He’s got some spicy moves. David Beckham can dance, let me tell you. Fancy footwork.”

- Press Association