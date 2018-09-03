Victoria Beckham remembers Spice Girls days in Vogue video

Victoria Beckham has recreated the latex catsuit look from her Spice Girls days in a new video for Vogue.

The singer-turned-designer brought back the look from the group’s 1996 Say You’ll Be There video as she did a cover shoot with the magazine to celebrate 10 years of her brand.

The star shared the Vogue video on Instagram, writing: “To celebrate ten years of my brand, behind the scenes of my cover shoot with @britishvogue – where I tell @edward_enninful what I want, what I really really want. x VB.”

To celebrate ten years of my brand, behind the scenes of my cover shoot with @britishvogue – where I tell @edward_enninful what I want, what I really really want. x VB #VBsince08 Written and directed by @isaacjlock. Featuring @edward_enninful, @ctilburymakeup, @venetialscott, @mrsvoguester. A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 3, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

The hilarious video sees Victoria directing a lorry that is dropping off a throne – a nod to the chairs she and husband David Beckham sat in on their wedding day in 1999.

She said: “We’re shooting a cover story celebrating the rich and inspiring history of one of the most enduring style icons of all time.

“Me, Victoria Beckham.”

Victoria, 44, then outlines her vision for the shoot to baffled-looking Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

She tells him: “This is where two fashion forces join to make something quite incredible.”

“This really is where… 2 become 1,” Victoria adds, referencing another of the girl group’s tracks.

Victoria Beckham and her 4 children cover the October issue of British Vogue, hitting newsstands this Friday September 7. Pick up the new issue for more on the style icon, who celebrates 10 years of her eponymous brand. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by @kphelan123, hair by @jamespecis, make-up by @hannah_murray1, nails by @anatolerainey. A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Sep 3, 2018 at 9:17am PDT

The star then showcases an array of looks from over the years, including the catsuit, her wedding dress and the chunky platform trainers the Spice Girls were known for.

Beyond the paparazzi flashbulbs, masterful personal branding, social-media savvy, and fashion and sporting prowess, lies the day-to-day business of family life. And the Beckhams are just like any normal family unit – water pistols and all. Read the full interview and cover story in the October issue of British Vogue, hitting newsstands this Friday, September 7. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by @kphelan123, hair by @jamespecis, make-up by @hannah_murray1, nails by @anatolerainey. A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Sep 3, 2018 at 9:14am PDT

“Spice up your life Edward, just spice up your life,” she tells the editor.

David shared a picture of the Vogue cover, which shows Victoria and their four children.

Victoria has worked long and hard to build an incredibly successful brand over the last ten years and I am so proud of her. I’m happy to be in a position to support her dreams. It was an honour to have been part of the October @britishvogue cover shoot to celebrate @victoriabeckham and my beautiful family, it’s out on Friday. Thank you @edward_enninful ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 3, 2018 at 9:36am PDT

He wrote: “Victoria has worked long and hard to build an incredibly successful brand over the last ten years and I am so proud of her.

“I’m happy to be in a position to support her dreams. It was an honour to have been part of the October @britishvogue cover shoot to celebrate @victoriabeckham and my beautiful family, it’s out on Friday. Thank you @edward_enninful.”

- Press Association