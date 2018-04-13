Victoria Beckham pokes fun at height difference as she promotes fashion line

Victoria Beckham has teamed up with a 7ft 1in former basketball player to promote her latest designs.

The singer turned fashion designer joked that she had chosen “today not to wear heels” while standing next to ex-basketball player Shaquille O’Neal, to promote her collaboration with Reebok.

In one snap, posted on Instagram, she stood on top of a wooden box but was still smaller than the basketball star.

In a video, she appeared on O’Neal’s shoulders.

O’Neal is a longtime collaborator with Reebok, releasing several shoe lines.
