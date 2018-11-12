Victoria Beckham: I’ve learned so much over the last 10 years

Victoria Beckham said she has “learned so much over the past 10 years” as she was honoured for her career in fashion at the E! People’s Choice Awards.

The popstar-turned-designer was handed the fashion icon gong at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, which saw performances from Nicki Minaj and Rita Ora.

Beckham, 44, is celebrating 10 years of her eponymous fashion brand and revealed one of the secrets of her success is surrounding herself with strong women. Victoria Beckham has spoken about her career in fashion (Chris Radburn/PA)

She told E!: “I’ve learned so much over the past 10 years. I’ve surrounded myself with very strong women that I’ve learned from. It is about hard work.

“It’s about really focusing, head down and I hope that if I can do it it’s proof out there that anybody can do it.”

“I work really, really hard. I hope that other people can look at what I’ve done and have the courage to try as well.”

Beckham decided not to join her former bandmates – Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton -on the Spice Girls reunion tour announced earlier this month.

But she said her fashion brand has been inspired by her time in the best-selling girl group. Victoria Beckham found fame with the Spice Girls but will not be joining the band on tour (Neil Munns/PA)

She said: “It’s always about empowering women, making women feel the best, most beautiful and strong version of herself.

“With the Spice Girls it started as girl power. And now it’s about empowering women through fashion.”

Beckham added: “I feel so honoured to be receiving the first ever fashion icon award at the E! People’s Choice Awards. This year I am celebrating 10 years of my brand, and this is a wonderful way to mark that decade.”

Also honoured at the fan-voted People’s Choice Awards – held in November for the first time instead of their usual slot at the beginning of the year – was Walking Dead and Avengers: Infinity War star Danai Gurira.

She took home the prize for action movie star. She said: “To the people, thank you for affirming that women and girls, when they’re given the chance to hang with the boys, can hang with the best of them.”

US actress Melissa McCarthy won People’s Icon of 2018 while Bryan Stevenson won the People’s Champion Award.

