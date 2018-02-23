Victoria Beckham injured with ‘small stress fracture’

Victoria Beckham has thanked fans for their support as she said she sustained a “small stress fracture”.

The former Spice Girl posted an image to Instagram on Friday of her hobbling on crutches and with a protective boot on her left foot.

“Thank you for all the lovely messages, a small stress fracture, just needs some rest! #itsnotideal,” she wrote.

A representative for the 43-year-old fashion designer declined to comment on how she received the injury.
