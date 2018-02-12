Victoria Beckham ends catwalk show by embracing her family

Victoria Beckham enjoyed a moment with her family at the end of her New York catwalk show.

The designer, 43, hugged husband David and younger children Romeo, Cruz and Harper after the show ended.

Victoria Beckham embraces husband David (WWD/REX/Shutterstock)

The couple’s eldest son Brooklyn was away in Los Angeles, thought to be celebrating girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz’s 21st birthday.

Show day… Proud of mummy @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven we miss you @brooklynbeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 11, 2018 at 7:31am PST

Earlier, singer turned designer Beckham posted a snap on Instagram, which showed what appeared to be her slippers poking out from underneath a toilet door.

She also brought leopard print back to the catwalk.

Show break! x VB #VBAW18 #NYFW A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 11, 2018 at 7:29am PST

Victoria Beckham’s show (AP Photo/Jocelyn Noveck)

Her Sunday show – in which her family sat next to US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour – was her last in New York before she joins London fashion week in September.

Beckham recently ruled out a rumoured Spice Girls reunion tour.

It’s been a long day at the studio and team VB is starting to get a little delirious…! Wearing my #DuvetShopper 😂 x VB #VBAW18 #NYFW A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 10, 2018 at 6:45pm PST

Speaking to Vogue, she rejected claims the much-loved quintet would be playing live this summer across the US and UK.

Thank u ladies! Amazing @akiima #VBAW18 #NYFW kisses VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 11, 2018 at 10:35am PST

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” she said.