Victoria Beckham ‘confirms’ Royal wedding invite to James Corden

Victoria Beckham appeared to confirm she and her footballer husband David will attend the Royal wedding.

The fashion designer and Spice Girl, 43, was quizzed as she appeared alongside American basketball star Shaquille O’Neal on James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Asked by Corden if she and David would be guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials, she said: “I don’t, I don’t know…”

A laughing Corden mocked her and commented: “She’s totally going!” and then said: “Oh well, how exciting”.

“Yes,” replied Beckham, adding: “I think England is so excited, I mean, it’s so great isn’t it, they look so happy.”

Prince Harry and American actress Markle are due to be married in Windsor on May 19.

@shaq @j_corden @latelateshow x #ReebokxVictiriaBeckham A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 12, 2018 at 11:30pm PDT

The couple ended speculation about their guest list this week when they revealed that they would not be inviting politicians, from home or abroad, to attend.

Harry and his bride-to-be will instead be surrounded by select friends and colleagues inside the chapel, while outside local community heroes and a few select members of the public will enjoy the festivities.

Great dinner with my good friend @davidbeckham my boys @shareefoneal and @shaqironeall me a true legend tonight A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Apr 12, 2018 at 8:58pm PDT

Corden also broached the topic of who was designing Markle’s wedding dress.

Beckham, one of the designers whose name has been suggested by bookies, denied she would be doing it.

She said: “Maybe you know something that I don’t. I’m not doing the dress. Sadly not, but I’m sure she will look incredible in whatever she wears”.

England and Wasps rugby player James Haskell confirmed earlier this week that he had been invited to the wedding.

Haskell, 33, told Hello! magazine: “I’m so excited, humbled and honoured. Harry has been a good mate of mine for a long time, he’s such a good guy and has been very supportive.

“I think he and Meghan are an awesome couple. I have not had the pleasure of meeting Meghan yet but I can see that they’re a perfect match”.