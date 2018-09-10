Victoria Beckham celebrates 10 years of her brand with Piccadilly Circus ads

Victoria Beckham has told of her delight at having her name in lights at Piccadilly Circus to celebrate a decade of her brand.

The Spice Girl-turned-designer, 44, posted a photograph on Instagram showing her posters and name at the famous spot in London.

My name in lights! So excited to be celebrating a decade of my brand with the iconic Piccadilly Lights! So much more exciting news to come… x VB #VBSince08

“My name in lights!” she said.

“So excited to be celebrating a decade of my brand with the iconic Piccadilly Lights!

“So much more exciting news to come… x VB.”

She added the hashtag “#VBSince08”.

The star also shared an image from her photoshoot for the ad campaign for her brand, which shows her climbing out of a giant paper bag.

I'm so thrilled to have partnered once again with Juergen Teller to celebrate 10 years of my Victoria Beckham brand! Juergen appearing in one of the images was really important to me – collaborating with him again was incredibly special and I wanted to be sure to document it. Shop the limited edition tee at my website and keep an eye out for the Eva clutch coming later this week x VB #VBSince08

It resembles an image, taken by Juergen Teller in 2008, in which Beckham’s legs were seen sticking out of a Marc Jacobs bag.

