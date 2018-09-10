Victoria Beckham celebrates 10 years of her brand with Piccadilly Circus ads

Back to Showbiz Home

Victoria Beckham has told of her delight at having her name in lights at Piccadilly Circus to celebrate a decade of her brand.

The Spice Girl-turned-designer, 44, posted a photograph on Instagram showing her posters and name at the famous spot in London.

“My name in lights!” she said.

“So excited to be celebrating a decade of my brand with the iconic Piccadilly Lights!

“So much more exciting news to come… x VB.”

She added the hashtag “#VBSince08”.

The star also shared an image from her photoshoot for the ad campaign for her brand, which shows her climbing out of a giant paper bag.

It resembles an image, taken by Juergen Teller in 2008, in which Beckham’s legs were seen sticking out of a Marc Jacobs bag.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, UK, Showbiz, Beckham, UK, Victoria Beckham, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz