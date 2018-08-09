Victoria and David Beckham share sweet family snaps from holiday

Victoria Beckham has joked about paying for her children to go to private school as they played around banging spoons on their heads.

The famous family are currently in holiday in Bali, Indonesia, and Victoria and husband David have shared pictures on their Instagram stories.

One video from the fashion designer and Spice Girls star saw her daughter Harper, seven, playing around with sons Brooklyn, 19, and Cruz, 13, who were giggling and tapping each other with spoons.

The Beckham children playing with spoons in Bali (Victoria Beckham/Instagram)

Victoria joked: “@davidbeckham How much did we pay for private education? x.”

Another snap from Victoria showed all four children, including 15-year-old Romeo, fast asleep together on one bed.

The Beckham kids asleep (Victoria Beckham/Instagram)

She wrote: “Jet lag.”

She also revealed that her sons Brooklyn and Cruz were not impressed by their evening entertainment, which included traditional Balinese dancers.

Brooklyn and Cruz (Victoria Beckham/Instagram)

“The boys r not impressed,” she quipped, over a video of the pair looking mildly bored.

David also shared a collection of images on his social media page, including sweet pictures of himself with Harper and Romeo.

David Beckham with Harper and Romeo (David Beckham/Instagram)

David and Harper (David Beckham/Instagram)

The Beckhams were thought to be in Bali while Indonesia’s islands were hit by an earthquake on Sunday.

- Press Association