Vicky Pattison discovers what is ‘too sexy’ while wedding dress shopping

Vicky Pattison grapples with a revealing wedding dress that leaves her on the verge of a “nip slip” in an upcoming episode of Say Yes To The Dress UK.

The former Geordie Shore star, who appears on the programme to pick out a bridal gown with the help of royal wedding dress designer David Emanuel, says that she is “quite a sexy person” and does not want to be “average” on her big day.

Viewers will see Pattison, who became engaged to her partner John Noble last summer, trying on a £6,900 wedding dress in the episode, which will air on Friday on TLC.

Vicky Pattison in a £6,900 wedding dress on Say Yes To The Dress UK (TLC)

However, the TV star is told by Emanuel – who is best known for designing the wedding dress worn by Diana, Princess of Wales – that the figure-hugging, low-cut item is not suitable for her.

Pattison says, gesturing to her breasts: “It’s not screaming bride to me. I hate what it’s doing to the ladies.”

Emanuel agrees, and says: “No, it’s too much.”

Pattison says: “I didn’t want this much drama or this much body!

“I want class, I want to ooze sophistication, I want to literally give birth to elegance as I walk down that aisle.

“I can’t go walking down the aisle in this!”

OH MY GOSH!!!!!! #SYTTDUK is back this Friday and the series starts with meeeeeee!!!! Me and my ‘entourage’ had such an amazing day with @david_emanuel and his dedicated team!! But I was not an easy bride… Let me tell you I made Dave’s life a living hell for the day!! Sorry pet!!! 😂😩🙈 So get following @tlctvuk and make sure you tune in this Friday at 9pm to see lots of mushy me and @johnnoblejn moments and also find out if I say YES to the dress or not?!!! Oooohhhhhh 🥂💍👰🏻 A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Feb 7, 2018 at 5:32am PST

She jokes that the dress “shows off what I had for breakfast”, while her friend warns her: “It’s on the verge of a nip slip.”

Pattison adds: “I didn’t think you could be too sexy, but for your wedding day you definitely can be.”

The episode will see Pattison joined by her mother Carol and her bridesmaid Ferne McCann, with whom she appeared in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015, as she tries on an array of gowns to find her perfect one.

Following her stint on Geordie Shore, Pattison won I’m A Celebrity and in 2016 acted as a regular panellist for ITV daytime show Loose Women.

Say Yes To The Dress UK airs on Friday at 9pm on TLC.