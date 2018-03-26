Vicky McClure turns the air blue on Top Gear

Top Gear viewers were in stitches as actress Vicky McClure turned the air blue during a stint on the racetrack.

The Line Of Duty star struggled to control her potty mouth as she whizzed around the Dunsfold circuit as she worked on her skills ahead of the Star In A Reasonably Fast Car segment of the motoring programme.

The makers of the BBC Two show put together a special clip to highlight McClure’s cursing, and viewers loved it.

One person posted on Twitter: “@Vicky_McClure after watching top gear you’re now my absolute hero. I want to go on a road trip with you!!! #pottymouth #same #drivingmakesmeswearmore.”

“@Vicky_McClure sooo entertaining on #topgear, “a turny turn” turning the air blue, a #Nottingham hero,” said one amused fan, adding some crying with laughter emojis.

“Loved @Vicky_McClure on #TopGear tonight!! Good use of swears in the practice laps,” tweeted another person, while one called her “a legend”.

Another person used the hashtag “filthymouth” and said McClure had brightened up their Sunday.

“What would Supt Ted Hastings say?” joked another, referring to the Line Of Duty character.

However, McClure’s expletives did not get in the way of her driving, and she completed her lap in a more than respectable 1:45.3.