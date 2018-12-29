Veteran comic actress June Whitfield has died aged 93, her agent has confirmed.

The star enjoyed a career stretching back to the 1940s, including roles in the Carry On films and the long-running sitcom Terry And June.

She was made a dame in the 2017 Birthday Honours for her services to drama and entertainment in a career spanning eight decades.

Ms Whitfield's agent said she “passed away peacefully last night”.

