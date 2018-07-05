Very Nice! Sacha Baron Cohen looks like he’s making a comedy on Donald Trump

It seems like actor Sacha Baron Cohen is making his comeback by taking on US president Donald Trump in a new video posted on Twitter.

The man behind characters such as Ali G and Borat seems to have a new muse in the form of the US President.

Yesterday on America’s Independence day Baron Cohen posted a mysterious video to his followers on Twitter.

This is the only time that Baron Cohen has ever tweeted so that must mean something, right?

A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018

What Trump is referring to in that footage is the time Ali G interviewed him on his US show.

I never fall for scams. I am the only person who immediately walked out of my ‘Ali G’ interview — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2012

What does this video mean? A new documentary? A new character? A July 4 prank?

Who knows but it’s nice to imagine Baron Cohen getting back to what he does best.