Very Nice! Sacha Baron Cohen looks like he’s making a comedy on Donald Trump
It seems like actor Sacha Baron Cohen is making his comeback by taking on US president Donald Trump in a new video posted on Twitter.
The man behind characters such as Ali G and Borat seems to have a new muse in the form of the US President.
Yesterday on America’s Independence day Baron Cohen posted a mysterious video to his followers on Twitter.
This is the only time that Baron Cohen has ever tweeted so that must mean something, right?
A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs— Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018
What Trump is referring to in that footage is the time Ali G interviewed him on his US show.
I never fall for scams. I am the only person who immediately walked out of my ‘Ali G’ interview— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2012
What does this video mean? A new documentary? A new character? A July 4 prank?
Who knows but it’s nice to imagine Baron Cohen getting back to what he does best.
