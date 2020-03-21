US talk show host Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus

US talk show host Andy Cohen said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 51-year-old Watch What Happens Live presenter wrote on Instagram he had been in quarantine after feeling ill for “a few days” and has now been diagnosed with the virus.

Cohen said his plans to film his talk show from home on Sunday have now been set aside so he can recuperate.

“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” he said.

Watch What Happens Live paused production last week, along with the vast majority of the rest of US television.

Cohen joins the growing list of celebrities to test positive for coronavirus, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Daniel Dae Kim and Olga Kurylenko.

Dancing On Ice professional Matt Evers said he had symptoms but did not say if he had been tested.

He tweeted: “I became unwell this past Sunday. It was a very weird cold like illness. Headaches, body aches, coughing and now no taste or smell.

“I’ve been in isolation since then & feeling much much better today. Stay strong and we will get through this.”