US prosecutors review second sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey

Prosecutors in California are reviewing a second sexual assault case against the actor Kevin Spacey that includes allegations he attacked a man in Malibu.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department said the latest case was alleged to have happened in October 2016. The investigation was launched on May 22, he added.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said they received the case against the Oscar-winning actor on Tuesday from the sheriff’s department.

Greg Risling, spokesman for the DA, said the case “remains under review”.

The first US case was put forward to prosecutors in April.

The ex-House Of Cards actor, 59, is being investigated in the UK for six sexual assault claims over 22 years.

Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to make an allegation, claiming he was 14 when a 26-year-old Spacey made a sexual advance to him in 1986.

Spacey has faced a number of repercussions since allegations of sexual assault against him emerged, most recently clocking in a dire 126 US dollars (£98) on the opening day of his film Billionaire Boys Club.

He was also sacked from Netflix show House Of Cards and erased from Sir Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World.

Spacey was artistic director at London’s The Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015.

- Press Association