US politician sues Sacha Baron Cohen for £74 million over TV show sting

A US politician is suing Sacha Baron Cohen for 95 million dollars (£74 million) alleging he was tricked into appearing on the comedian’s latest TV show.

Former Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore appeared on Who Is America? in July on the pretence of accepting an award for his support for Israel.

Instead, he was interviewed by Cohen in character as Colonel Erran Morad, who waved a “paedophile detector” at Moore.

Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued over his satirical comedy Who Is America? (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

When the device beeped, Moore stopped the interview and said: “I’ve been married for 33 years. Never had an accusation of such things. Certainly, I’m not a paedophile, OK?”

In legal documents lodged in Washington DC, Moore accused Cohen of portraying him as a sex offender.

The lawsuit includes the production company behind Who Is America?, Showtime, and the show’s network, CBS.

It states: “This false and fraudulent portrayal and mocking of Judge Moore as a sex offender, on national and international television, which was widely broadcast in this district on national television and worldwide, has severely harmed Judge Moore’s reputation and caused him, Mrs Moore, and his entire family severe emotional distress, as well as caused and will cause plaintiffs financial damage.”

Moore signed a release before appearing on the show, but alleges it is void because it was signed under false pretences.

Moore, 71, was accused by nine women of sexual misconduct during his race for the Alabama Senate last November. He denied the allegations.

British comedian Cohen is known for shows his characters Ali G, Borat and Bruno.

- Press Association