Update: Bloggers Unveiled account deleted from Instagram

Update:The controversial Bloggers Unveiled account appears to have been permanently deleted from Instagram.

The anonymous page, initially set up to call out influencers for misleading followers, has drawn intense criticism for the tone of some posts.

A statement released earlier from the person behind it explained that they "don't want someone else's blood" on their hands, before the account was removed.

Earlier: 'Nasty, toxic, vindictive': Person behind Bloggers Unveiled removing themselves from Instagram page

The person behind the Bloggers Unveiled Instagram account says they no longer want to be involved in the page.

A post this morning thanked followers for the support but said that the baying for blood makes them sick and they do not want someone's blood on their hands.

The account was originally set up to expose questionable practices of some bloggers but has come under fire after some received abuse and harassment.

In the post, they said: "Things have taken a nasty, toxic, vindictive and unhealthy turn. This is not something I want to be involved in anymore.

"I'm removing myself from all of this. The baying for blood makes me sick. What a shame that it had to come to this.

"I feel bad for everyone involved in this cluster**** that has been created, but I do not want someone's blood on my hands.

"Thanks once again and take care."

Digital Desk