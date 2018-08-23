Una Healy unveils new look after split from husband Ben Foden

Una Healy has shown off a brand new look weeks after splitting from husband Ben Foden.

The former Saturdays singer debuted a new blonde hairstyle after taking a break from social media following her marriage breakdown.

However, the mum-of-two decided to show off her new look via Instagram today and we are totally here for it.

Una, 36, enlisted the help of top celebrity hairstylist Ceira Lambert, as she ditched her redhead roots in favour of being a blonde bombshell.

The star captioned the pic saying: “Thank you so much @ceiralambert and her team and to @greatlengths_ireland for all your help xx.”