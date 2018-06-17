Una Healy reveals she battled postnatal depression and praises her husband

The Saturdays singer Una Healy has revealed she battled postnatal depression and praised her rugby player husband for helping her through it.

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror, Healy, who is married to England star Ben Foden, described the impact the crippling disorder had on her life following the birth of the couple’s second child, Tadgh, now three.

She told the newspaper: “I got through my post natal depression – thank God I did. Your family are there to be with you and support you through it all – and Ben was amazing.

“The depression is something that happens quite slowly. It is hard to describe because every individual is different.

“You’re in this dense fog. Other people get out of it but I went thicker and thicker into the fog.

“But I am in a very good place now, and that is all that matters.”

Healy – who is also mother to her six-year-old daughter Aoife – is preparing to go on her first solo tour and revealed she has no plans for more children.

She found fame as part of girlband The Saturdays, along with Mollie King, Vanessa White, Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes.

The group sold seven million records after releasing their debut album in 2008 but split in 2014.

- Press Association