Una Healy enjoys holiday abroad with new boyfriend

Una Healy and hurler boyfriend David Breen were spotted soaking up the sun on the island of Mauritius.

The pair are clearly enjoying their holiday, going from the singer's Instagram.

The Tipperary woman shared a series of picutres and clips, including a video of Breen wading through the surf to the theme of Jaws.

Una wrote:

"Taking a few days out. My first winter sun holiday and couldn’t come at a better time to beat the January blues."

The couple are staying at the Residence Mauritus.

Una first revealed her relationship with the GAA star before Christmas, much to fans delight.

Limerick man Breen is a physiotherapist for the Wasps rugby team in Coventry as well as a lecturer at Brunel University London.

However, he also plays hurling for Limerick side Na Piarsaigh.