U2 sent Taylor Swift such a sweet gift ahead of her Croke park gigs

Bono and his fellow band members have sent the Taylor Swift a card along with a bunch of roses, wishing her the very best of luck ahead of her concert in Dublin.

The American pop star took to Instagram to share her gratitude and reveal her excitement for the upcoming gigs.

One of the few female artists to headline Croke Park, Swift will be playing to around 136,000 people over the two nights.

Swift, who has Charli XCX & Camila Cabello as support acts, will take to the stage around 8pm tonight and Saturday.