Two-thirds of us say that they are unaware or not bothered about who is representing Ireland in the Eurovision.

It's Ryan O'Shaughnessy with 'Together', by the way.

Over a third say they will make the effort to watch the final tomorrow night.

However, 5% say they will just watch the results.

The survey from Lottoland also reveals:

Terry Wogan is our favourite presenter;

Rock n Roll Kids is our favourite song;

Imelda May is the artist we'd most like to see represent Ireland.

Digital Desk