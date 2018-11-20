Two huge acts named as headliners for Indiependence 2019

Indiependence has announced its first headline acts for 2019, with Biffy Clyro and Bastille set to perform at the Mitchelstown festival.

The two acts are the first to be announced for next summer’s festival, which will take place from August 2 to 4 at Deer Farm, Mitchelstown.

Bastille make their return to the festival having previously performed in 2013 when their hit Pompeii was topping charts all over the world. Their track Happier was a huge hit this summer, with a new album due out in the coming months.

Biffy Clyro are no strangers to huge stages too, having headlined Reading and Leeds this summer and played to huge crowds all over the world in the last decade. They played a sold out show at Live at the Marquee in Cork in 2014.

In 2019, Indiependence will celebrate its 10th year at Deer Farm in Mitchelstown. One of Ireland’s festival success stories over the last decade, Indiependence has grown over the years from its initial 3,000 capacity at Deer Farm into a fully-fledged summer spectacular with 15,000 people expected in 2019.

The festival has grown over the years, welcoming well known acts like Public Enemy, Manic Street Preachers, Hozier, Walking on Cars, Basement Jaxx, Kodaline, Picture This, De La Soul, Editors, the Coronas, and Primal Scream, among many others.

In 2019, the festival is set to make a number of changes. The same number of tickets for the VIP area will be released as this year, but more facilities and camping space will be provided.

Ticket prices will also remain at the same levels as they had in 2017 and 2018.

Weekend camping tickets are on sale now at €139 and will go to full price of €149 on January 1. Weekend VIP camping tickets are on sale now at €169 and will jump to full price of €189 on January 1.

