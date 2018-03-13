Two familiar faces to appear on tonight's First Dates Ireland

Tonight's First Dates Ireland viewers will see two familiar faces on their screens.

Former Head 2 Toe presenter Pat O'Mahony will be entering the restaurant in search of love and will be paired off with someone we've already seen met.

Enter Gemma, who many First Dates fans will recognise from series one when she made her first appearance on the show and was matched with someone she had previously been on a date with.

Tonight will also see best friends and cousins Darragh (27) and Alan (26) on a double blind date.

Darragh’s date, ultra-confident Essex girl Emma (27), is delighted to discover that he’s a doctor who can cook.

Meanwhile, lifeguard Jane (22) is ecstatic to find out that her date Alan shares her love of Harry Potter.

Primary school teacher Tom, 27, will also be putting his heart on the line when he sits down with former boyband member Dean, 32.

Tom may have already caught Dean's eye on the Luas on the way to the venue so who knows how this one is going to play out.

Meanwhile, actor and Oscar Wilde enthusiast Patrick, 56, from Cavan learns the importance of being earnest with dressed-to-kill entrepreneur Valerie, 53, from Meath.

First Dates Ireland will air tonight on RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm.