Two dance acts through to Ireland's Got Talent final

Cork dance troupe RDC and Dublin's Double Impact have qualified for the Ireland's Got Talent live final.

RDC impressed the judges in the audition to qualify for the semi-final.

The 31 strong dance troupe are from Cork put in a slick performance to impress the judges.

Speaking about their performance, judge Louis Walsh said: "It was fantastic - Cork’s Got Talent, everything worked, it was incredible you are the act to beat tonight."

Fellow dance duo Double Impact also made it through after their performance to Aerosmith's' 'Don't Wanna Miss A Thing'.

The pair, Kyle and Syesha received a standing ovation from the audience.

"You know what is better than dancing with your best friend," said Michelle, "absolutely smashing it on national TV!"

Denise added her praise, saying: "I love dancing so much and you made me feel everything in my heart, you are such beautiful dancers you are very very special."

People were blown away by the young pair.

#GotTalentIRL WELL DONE DOUBLE IMPACT...two fab kids...take a bow,,!! — Vivienne (@viviennevogue) March 21, 2018

Similarly, people were thrilled to see RDC go through.

Congratulations RDC representing East Cork so well #GotTalentIRL — Margaret O'Neill (@ONeillMargaretB) March 21, 2018

However some people were upset to see Zacc, another dancer, sent home.

Zach should have gotten through.. he has more talent than anyone else I've seen on the show!! #GotTalentIRL — . (@_pettals_) March 21, 2018

But some people are hoping he will make it to the final as a wildcard option.

Shocked that Zacc is gone! He was amazing. Hope he gets picked as wild card 🤞 #GotTalentIRL — Denise Walsh (@Orlaoife) March 21, 2018