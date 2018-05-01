Twitter reacts to SpongeBob Tony nomination shared by mashup of musicians

Nominations for this year's Tony Awards were announced today, and among the top nominees were the shows Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants who received 12 nods each.

However, it is SpongeBob's nomination for Best Original Score Written for the Theatre which is receiving the most attention.

Many Twitter users, including some of those actually involved in creating the song, were baffled at the sheer variety of musicians credited as writers.

Chrissy Teigan, Twitter officianado and wife of singer John Legend who helped pen the song, shared her bafflement with her 10 million followers:

She wasn't alone, as songwriters Paul Tompkins and Jonathan Coulton were also confused:

Thankfully, some sensible people were on hand to clarify:

However, the biggest revelation of all came when the full list of musicians credited with writing the song was revealed:

What do Aerosmith, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, Plain White T's, Lady Antebellum, and T.I. have in common? SpongeBob SquarePants!

We'll leave that there to sink in.
