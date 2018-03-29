Trump congratulates Roseanne Barr on ratings success

US President Donald Trump has called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of Roseanne.

Speaking by telephone on ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday, Barr said Wednesday night’s call was pretty exciting.

Barr said Mr Trump congratulated her and talked about television and ratings.

From left, Whitney Cummings, Michael Fishman, John Goodman, Jayden Rey, Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, Sarah Chalke and Emma Kenney arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Roseanne in Burbank, California (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She said the Republican was happy for her, adding: “I’ve known him for many years and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years.”

Barr has been a Trump supporter and plays a supporter on the updated sitcom.

Roseanne returned on Tuesday, more than two decades after the original ended its hit run.

The hour-long debut episode was watched by 10% more viewers than saw the May 1997 finale of ABC’s original Roseanne.