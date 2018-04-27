Trip to Tipp adds extra date

Due to phenomenal demand, Tipperary’s Feile Classical festival has announced an extra date.

Since it was announced that Ireland’s very first four-day festival is set to come back, the internet has been inundated with hilarious and nostalgic stories of first kisses, doorway shops, and good craic had on the streets of Thurles.

Tickets for the festival’s comeback went on sale this morning at 9 am and sold out in mere minutes.

The festival concert will now take place on Friday, September 21, as well as Saturday, September 22.

The concert line-up features several of the bands who took to the stage nearly three decades ago, The Stunning, Something Happens and Hothouse Flowers.

The festival will also feature a Tribal Area, a tent set to give fans the chance to relive the memories of the Féile festival.

Tickets from €49.50 go on sale at 10 am tomorrow from Ticketmaster.ie