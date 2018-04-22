Tributes to Austin Powers star Verne Troyer – dead aged 49

Austin Powers star Verne Troyer has died aged 49, his official social media accounts have confirmed.

The diminutive US actor, best known for playing Mini-Me in the spy comedy films, had openly struggled with alcoholism.

Earlier this month the Hollywood star had been admitted to hospital in Los Angeles.

A statement posted on his social media pages read: “It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.

“You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

RIP & fly with the angels @VerneTroyer. Thank you for all you gave the world. You are already missed... pic.twitter.com/RQVjxWvz1Z — Shannon Elizabeth (@ShannonElizab) April 21, 2018

Troyer, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009, was recently baptised while surrounded by family, the message added.

The actor’s credits also include Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone and Men In Black.

The statement added that, rather than flowers, well-wishers should donate to his “two favourite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies”.

American glamour model Carmen Electra shared a snap of the two of them on Instagram in which she can be seen holding Troyer in her arms.

The Baywatch actress simply posted “R.I.P Verne Troyer” along with the image.

West Wing star Marlee Matlin took to Twitter in the wake of the news, describing him as having a “lovely smile with a caring and big heart”.

Singer Vanilla Ice and American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth also posted images of themselves with Troyer following the news of his death.