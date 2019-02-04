Tributes pour in for Irish model who died suddenly

Tributes have been paid to Irish model Alli MacDonnell who passed away suddenly this morning.

Alli MacDonnell.

The 37-year-old was a mother of four to Alex, Sara, Harry and Sienna and lived in Rathfarnham.

Alli began her career as one of Ireland's most well-known models before shifting her focus to being an activist for Autism Ireland following the diagnosis of her son Harry.

Harry was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in 2016.

Alli was often commended for her open speech concerning the disorder, and the toll it can take on a family.

"Shocked" fans of the model have taken to the social media to pay tribute to the

I’m in utter shock. I can’t believe Alli is gone. I just can’t believe it. My heart goes out to Alex, Sara, Harry and Siena. Too sad. RIP Alli MacDonnell. ❤️ — Sonia Harris (@SoniaHarrisPR) February 4, 2019

To a beautiful person inside & out. Shared so many laughs with this gorgeous girl. Far too young to be taken away. Heaven has gained an angel. RIP Alli MacDonnell. 😪😪 pic.twitter.com/D3r0sMs4sH — Deric Ó hArtagáinTV (@deric_tv) February 4, 2019

Commenters on her social media accounts have posted messages.

"Such sad news about a beautiful lady. God bless her poor young children, such a terrible tragedy," one commenter posted.

Another posted: "Rest in Peace beautiful Alli. My thoughts and prayers are with your beautiful kids and family xxx"

Others said that she was a "beautiful person inside and out."

"You were not only beautiful on the outside but inside too. Such a loss to everyone who ever had the pleasure to know you."