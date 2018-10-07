Tributes paid to The Walking Dead actor Scott Wilson

Tributes have been paid to The Walking Dead actor Scott Wilson, who has died aged 76.

The US actor was best known for his role as Hershel Greene in the drama series.

The show said in a statement posted on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on The Walking Dead, has passed away at the age of 76.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you.”

Scott will be remembered as a great actor and an even better person. The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. pic.twitter.com/cTf4dParo7 — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 7, 2018

Cast members paid tribute.

Actor Khary Payton, who plays Ezekiel, said on Twitter: “The time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become a part of… was a family.

“He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir and I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend.”

Comedian Chris Hardwick, who hosted a live talk show following episodes of The Walking Dead, wrote on Instagram: “All of the best parts of Hershel Greene came from Scott – he was so incredibly sweet, warm, and wise.”

Wilson’s credits also included roles in The Great Gatsby and In Cold Blood.- Press Association