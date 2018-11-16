Tributes paid as De Dannan co-founder Alec Finn passes away aged 74
16/11/2018 - 14:22:00Back to Showbiz Home
A co-founder of Galway-based folk group De Dannan has passed away.
Alec Finn, who was 74, Finn, founded De Dannan in 1974 with Frankie Gavin, Ringo McDonagh and Charlie Piggot.
Although born in England, Mr Finn lived most of his life in Co Galway and lived in the 15th century Oranmore Castle with his wife, artist Leonie King.
President Michael D. Higgins has led the tributes to Mr Finn, describing him as "an enormously talented musician".
"All those who love Irish music will have heard with great sadness the news of the passing of Alec Finn," President Higgins said.
"Alec Finn, an enormously talented musician and an influential bouzouki player, and founding member of De Danann, helped bring Irish music to the attention of a global audience.
"Proud of his family’s roots in Galway, Alec Finn grew up with music, and when his own talent combined with those of Frankie Gavin, Johnny McDonagh, Charlie Piggott and Dolores Keane, De Danann was born.
"From their early beginnings in An Spidéal and Galway City, De Danann grew to become one of the most significant and best-loved representatives of Irish music at its best.
"Alec Finn was also a distinguished solo artist and session musician, playing on a variety of string instruments, but always bringing his famed sensitivity and skill to every performance.
Frances Black said she was " saddened to hear of the passing of Alec Finn".
I'm deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Alec Finn, one of the founding memories of the brilliant traditional Irish group De Dannan.I've very fond memories of going to many De Dannan gigs down through the years,my condolences to Alec's family & friends.— Frances Black (@frances_black) November 16, 2018
Rest in peace Alec🌹 pic.twitter.com/vWK6cRahz6
Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams said he was "sorry" to hear of Mr Finn's death.
I’m really sorry to hear of death of Alec Finn. Ceolteoir gan scoth. Go ndeanfaidh Dia trocaire air.— Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) November 16, 2018
[social=twitter][/social]
Mick Scott of the Waterboys paid tribute to his friendship with Mr Finn and thanked him for his music.
Thankyou for your music and friendship Alec Finn. May the angels dig your beautiful bouzouki playing. https://t.co/FfuYzTBG6O— Mike Scott (@MickPuck) November 16, 2018
Singer Tommy Flemming described him as "a stalwart of Irish music".
Just heard the news of the sad passing of my former colleague Alec Finn from De Dannan. Alec was a stalwart of Irish music and an integral member of De Dannan. I toured the World with these guys from 1993-1996 as their lead singer.— Tommy Fleming (@TomFlemOfficial) November 16, 2018
Here’s a clip... https://t.co/udiIQwza2P
Jim Corr offered his condolences to the Finn family.
Rest in peace Alec Finn, a master bouzouki player and the co-founder of the wonderful De Dannan. Our condolences to all his family.— Jim Corr (@Jimcorrsays) November 16, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here