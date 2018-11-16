Tributes paid as De Dannan co-founder Alec Finn passes away aged 74

A co-founder of Galway-based folk group De Dannan has passed away.

Alec Finn, who was 74, Finn, founded De Dannan in 1974 with Frankie Gavin, Ringo McDonagh and Charlie Piggot.

Although born in England, Mr Finn lived most of his life in Co Galway and lived in the 15th century Oranmore Castle with his wife, artist Leonie King.

President Michael D. Higgins has led the tributes to Mr Finn, describing him as "an enormously talented musician".

READ MORE: Doireann Garrihy gets first solo national radio show

"All those who love Irish music will have heard with great sadness the news of the passing of Alec Finn," President Higgins said.

"Alec Finn, an enormously talented musician and an influential bouzouki player, and founding member of De Danann, helped bring Irish music to the attention of a global audience.

"Proud of his family’s roots in Galway, Alec Finn grew up with music, and when his own talent combined with those of Frankie Gavin, Johnny McDonagh, Charlie Piggott and Dolores Keane, De Danann was born.

"From their early beginnings in An Spidéal and Galway City, De Danann grew to become one of the most significant and best-loved representatives of Irish music at its best.

"Alec Finn was also a distinguished solo artist and session musician, playing on a variety of string instruments, but always bringing his famed sensitivity and skill to every performance.

It has been a privilege to know Alec Finn. Sabina and I send our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and friends, in the full knowledge that Alec Finn’s music will live on and continue to inspire countless people around the world.

Frances Black said she was " saddened to hear of the passing of Alec Finn".

I'm deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Alec Finn, one of the founding memories of the brilliant traditional Irish group De Dannan.I've very fond memories of going to many De Dannan gigs down through the years,my condolences to Alec's family & friends.

Rest in peace Alec🌹 pic.twitter.com/vWK6cRahz6 — Frances Black (@frances_black) November 16, 2018

Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams said he was "sorry" to hear of Mr Finn's death.

I’m really sorry to hear of death of Alec Finn. Ceolteoir gan scoth. Go ndeanfaidh Dia trocaire air. — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) November 16, 2018

[social=twitter][/social]

Mick Scott of the Waterboys paid tribute to his friendship with Mr Finn and thanked him for his music.

Thankyou for your music and friendship Alec Finn. May the angels dig your beautiful bouzouki playing. https://t.co/FfuYzTBG6O — Mike Scott (@MickPuck) November 16, 2018

Singer Tommy Flemming described him as "a stalwart of Irish music".

Just heard the news of the sad passing of my former colleague Alec Finn from De Dannan. Alec was a stalwart of Irish music and an integral member of De Dannan. I toured the World with these guys from 1993-1996 as their lead singer.

Here’s a clip... https://t.co/udiIQwza2P — Tommy Fleming (@TomFlemOfficial) November 16, 2018

Jim Corr offered his condolences to the Finn family.