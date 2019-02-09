Tributes paid after rapper Cadet killed in road crash

Rappers have paid tribute after up-and-coming star Cadet was killed in a car crash on his way to perform at a gig.

The UK rapper, aged 28, was travelling to Keele Students’ Union, in Staffordshire, in the back of a taxi when the accident occurred.

He brought life & substance to the uk music scene 😔🙏🏾 Cadet #RiP pic.twitter.com/bTduZW2CT5 — Mega SoSolid #S9 (@OFFICIALSOSOLID) February 9, 2019

Emergency services attended in the early hours of the morning but Cadet died at the scene.

We are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news that Cadet passed away en route to Keele in the early hours of this morning. We would like to offer our sincere condolences to his loved ones at this difficult time. — KeeleSU (@KeeleSU) February 9, 2019

A statement on Cadet’s Instagram page said: “We the family of Blaine Cameron Johnson known as Cadet (Underrated Legend) would like to share the sad news that during the early hours of 9th February 2019 he passed away as a passenger in a taxi, en route to a performance.

“Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance.”

Was chatting to you only last week about how excited you were for some festivals this summer. So much positive energy. Smiling nonstop when I was with you, first time we met I felt as if I’d known you my whole life. Mad humble guy. RIP Cadet 💔😢😢 — example (@example) February 9, 2019

Keele Students’ Union said it was “deeply saddened” while police appealed for witnesses following the accident.

The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Fellow rappers paid tribute.

#Update We can confirm that the man who sadly lost his life in a road traffic collision in Betley this morning was Blaine Johnson, known as Cadet. He was aged 28 and from London. Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate. https://t.co/f9nb5QIl4G pic.twitter.com/GZJHBeihdZ — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) February 9, 2019

DJ Semtex wrote: “Cant believe it… I was on stage with him last week.

Rip Cadet 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nwy65RUqbJ — DJSemtex (@DJSemtex) February 9, 2019

Mega So Solid wrote: “Woke up in shock this morning…. He brought life and substance to the UK music scene.”

Last week we were laughing, joking, congratulating each other, and plottin💔 https://t.co/SmH5CpJrBU pic.twitter.com/mJS2oaZfPP — DJSemtex (@DJSemtex) February 9, 2019

Cadet, who was from south London and was tipped for success, toured the UK supporting Krept And Konan on their The Long Way Home Tour.

He accumulated millions of views on YouTube and Spotify and was booked to play at this year’s Wireless Festival.

Cadet set an example to the younger generation, my generation. Rarely did he mention guns and drugs, but chose to tell stories and help us dream... Gone way too soon and hope this is not true, RIP Cadet, a true artist🥀 — 🤪 (@charliels1) February 9, 2019

Keele Students’ Union said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news that Cadet passed away en route to Keele in the early hours of this morning.

My life will never be the same again. I love you and will forever miss you. I cant believe it. I am heartbroken. Rest in peace cuz. You finally started getting the recognition you deserved. Im so proud of you. My left lung. Im devestated and broken right now 😪💔 pic.twitter.com/125pWPMzO1 — TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) February 9, 2019

“We would like to offer our sincere condolences to his loved ones at this difficult time.”

We’re in total shock! Rest in Paradise to UK Rap Superstar @Callmecadet . Your musical abilities, your flows, concepts and acting levels are forever incredible. All our love & stength towards the Johnson family and his supporters. #Cadet #Cadetforever #UKRap 🇬🇧🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/OXJzvnxAju — The Creatives (@TheCreativesUK) February 9, 2019

RIP Cadet gone too soon 💔 pic.twitter.com/MdLXQGhyfT — TimWestwoodTV (@TimWestwood) February 9, 2019

Ah man... Rest in paradise Cadet 💔 — Dotty (@AmplifyDot) February 9, 2019

Staffordshire Police said in a statement: “We can confirm that the man who sadly lost his life in a road traffic collision in Betley this morning was Blaine Johnson, known as Cadet.

“He was aged 28 and from London. Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate.”

- Press Association