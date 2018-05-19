Trevor Noah praises use of Martin Luther King speech at royal wedding

Comedian Trevor Noah has heralded the quoting of Martin Luther King at Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding.

The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, the first black presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, gave an address titled the Power of Love at the service and spoke of poverty and justice.

The US bishop, along with the gospel choir, brought a flavour of the American bride’s homeland with the speech at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, gives an address during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way,” Bishop Curry quoted.

Noah, who grew up in apartheid-era South Africa, said he doubted Mr Luther King himself ever thought he would be quoted in front of royalty or on a royal occasion.

The Daily Show presenter told the Press Association: “It was a coming together of two different families, so it was cool to see that apparent in the ceremony itself.

“Any time people can speak about Martin Luther King or remind people of how far we’ve come or injustices in the world … I don’t think it’s ever a bad time to do that, so it was fantastic that the pastor found a way to weave that into his sermon.

“I don’t think anyone, maybe not even Martin Luther King himself, ever thought he would be quoted in front of the Queen and the royals,” he added.

On the diversity of the event which attracted the likes of Serena Williams, Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey, Noah said: “I think it was organic as well … that is Harry’s crowd, that’s how Harry has been rolling.

“We’ve known him in southern Africa doing work for a very long time, so it didn’t feel forced in any way which is good.”

