Traffic delays expected for Jenny Greene at the Marquee due to football finals

Concert-goers who intend on driving to Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra at The Marquee tomorrow night will have to make alternative travel arrangements due to football finals.

Due to both Senior and Minor games taking place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Gardaí will operate a corden surrounding Blackrock Road, Monaghan Road & Centre Park Road.

With these road closures in place, the car park will not be open until 7 pm.

Gardaí are recommending that people walk the 15 minutes to The Marquee from the City Centre where possible.

Pedestrians will also be given access to the site with a ticket from 6 pm onwards.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

