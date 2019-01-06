Trade minister Liam Fox backs British talent ahead of Golden Globes

Government minister Liam Fox backed British talent ahead of the Golden Globes as he praised the UK entertainment industry’s impact on the global stage.

The Favourite star Olivia Colman, Mary Poppins Returns’ Emily Blunt and First Man’s Claire Foy are leading the British charge at the annual awards ceremony, which recognise the best in television and film.

Hugh Grant, Benedict Cumberbatch and Richard Madden are also up for prizes. International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has praised UK talent ahead of the Golden Globes (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Speaking in Los Angeles on the eve of the Golden Globe Awards, International Trade Secretary Dr Fox said Britain’s entertainment industry boasts talent in abundance.

He told the Press Association: “It’s really fabulous to be able to celebrate the collaboration between the UK and US in film and television. The creative industries are worth about £100 billion a year to the UK economy.

“Last year the US studios put in about 71% of the production costs into the UK. It not only generates jobs in the UK, not only puts a lot of investment into the UK, but we get to export the products as well.

“So it’s a real win-win. When you look at the level of talent that’s in the UK that we’re celebrating here. If you look at the professional infrastructure that’s in the UK, in terms of film and television, if you look at the tax credits that attract so much of that in, you can see that we’ve got a perfect ecosystem. Olivia Colman has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in The Favourite (Matt Crossick/PA)

“It takes a load of talent to put dreams on a screen but as is self-evident today, Britain has those in abundance.”

Dr Fox, who was speaking at the Bafta Los Angeles Tea Party, said he would have his fingers crossed for British nominees at the Golden Globes.

He said: “It’s such a strong field. It’s amazing that such a high proportion of those that are nominated are from the UK.

“Some of them are really long-overdue for international recognition, Olivia Colman I hope is going to be up there, much-deserved.”

Dr Fox pointed to Charlie Brooker’s surreal satire series Black Mirror and the BBC’s drama Bodyguard as British shows he thought were especially deserving of recognition on the world stage.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday.

- Press Association