Townlands Carnival brings block-rockin' beats to the all-new Hive Stage

The atmosphere on The Hive Stage at Townlands Carnival will be buzzing as the bulk of the festival’s dance line-up take over over the new stage.

A Ghetto Funk takeover sees Stanton Warriors’ irresistible sound come to the party, after taking to the stages of Coachella, Glastonbury, Burning Man and Ultra.

UK music duo, Icarus

Acts joining them on this melting pot of a stage include Brighton scratch DJ, JFB and the electro beats of WBBL.

Described by BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac as “fast becoming the masters of emotive dance music", UK duo Icarus will also play the new stage.

The Hive is the latest stage to be revealed for this summer extravaganza, with disco legends Sister Sledge, Leftfield (DJ set) and King Kong Company announced for the Main Stage.

Disco Legends, Sister Sledge, will be performing at the festival

This summer’s Townlands Carnival brings even more imagination to the stunning location of Rusheen Farm Estate in County Cork, with construction already underway.

Townlands weekend camping ticket are available now.