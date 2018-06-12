Townlands Carnival announces line-up for Riddim Shack stage

The Riddim Shack is the latest addition to one of this summer’s most visually and sonically diverse festival - Townlands Carnival.

Sister Sledge are performing in Cork for the first time at the festival

The festival, on in Rusheen Farm Estate, Macroom, Co Cork, features acts such as, Leftfield (DJ set), King Kong Company and Kíla.

Disco legends Sister Sledge will make their first appearance at a festival in Cork, bringing some of their biggest dance floor fillers of all time such as ‘We Are Family’, ‘Lost in Music’ and ‘He is the Greatest Dancer’.

Bringing a taste of Notting Hill Carnival and true sound system culture to Ireland, the Riddim Shack is one of the biggest dub, reggae and dancehall stages in Ireland, featuring a mix of eclectic beats, dub and sound system vibes to resonate throughout the weekend.

The Riddim Shack is set to host the great Mungos HiFi alongside Solo Banton, so expect heavy dub vibes with catchy dance floor licks alongside Banton’s endlessly positive lyrics and incredibly catchy style.

Solo Banton is set to play this years Townlands Festival

Construction is already underway on aiming to transport the public to another world for the three days of the festival, immersing you in a mesmerising landscape of the bold, the beautiful and the bewildering.

The festival runs from July 20-22 and tickets are available to buy online from https://townlandscarnival.com/tickets-2018/