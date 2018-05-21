Townlands Carnival announce return of Sibín Stage to the woodland festival in Cork

Townlands Carnival’s hidden jewel, the Sibín Stage, returns to the atmospheric and magical woods of Rusheen Farm Estate this summer.

The festival takes place in Co Cork from July 20 – 22.

The music on the Sibín Stage is very much in tune with its surroundings and habitat; evoking backwoods parties with amazing organic music, folky fun, designed and to be enjoyed with inhibition and abandon, the organisers say.

The Latchiko’s are the very originators of Gyp-Hop (Gaelic gypsy hip-hop); blending a raw mix of virtuoso violin, spoken word, and raw driving Gaelic beats.

Combined with the Carny Villains - a six piece theatrical band from Bristol known for their raucous blend of stomping swing, ska and Balkan-style folk – these two will set the tone for what the Sibín Stage is all about over the weekend’s festivities.

For a dusky evening in the woods will be Katie Kim’s dark and atmospherically drenched ballads.

Katie Kim

New stylings and contemporary Irish trad will be well represented by the likes of Torcán and Cula Bula, while alt-roots and blues merchants One Horse Pony and The No Showband will keep things stomping through the night, complemented by the excellent Cork City Samba Band.

Newcomers Laurie Shaw, Lowli, and Sarah Beth join Searching for Apollo, Strange Weather, Rob Walsh and the Panik Attacks, Galway Street Club, D’Bize and Pogueology to complete a diverse Sibín bill, for one of this summer’s surprise festival packages.

Already announced for Townlands Carnival’s biggest adventure to date are Sister Sledge, Leftfield (DJ set), King Kong Company, Kila, Mungos Hi-Fi ft Solo Banton, Bantum, Orchid Collective, Cian Finn and lots more.

Weekend Tickets are now on sale at €125 from www.townlandscarnival.com