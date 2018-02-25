Top Gear’s back with Matt LeBlanc and his sidekicks in the driving seat

Top Gear returns tonight – with Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris back at the helm.

Former Friends star LeBlanc, 50, has said he wants the show to appeal “not just to petrolheads”, but to “the whole family.”

While Harris, 43, has told fans that “the chemistry” between the trio is “stronger” this time around.

When Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans replaced Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May on the BBC show – alongside LeBlanc – ratings plummeted.

Evans quit and LeBlanc returned to front the show in 2017, with sidekicks Reid and Harris.

The new series was filmed in Japan, the US, Portugal and Italy.

Top Gear returns to BBC2 tonight at 8pm.