Too cute! – Fans love image of Mariah Carey and daughter in matching pose

Mariah Carey’s fans said they were bowled over by the “cuteness” as the star shared a picture of herself and her daughter in matching poses.

The snap posted on Twitter shows the chart-topper and seven-year-old Monroe standing side by side on a boat, each with a dazzling smile and one leg bent at the knee.

Monroe is in a life jacket while the singer is wearing a low-cut wetsuit.

“Pose like Mommy!” Carey, 48, captioned the image.

Fans adored the sweet image, with many tweeting: “Too cute!”

“Nothing but so much cuteness in this photo,” said one person.

“Pose like a legend,” said another.

Carey also has a son – Monroe’s twin – who is named Moroccan.

- Press Association
