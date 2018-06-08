Tony Hadley: I’m getting on with my life after Spandau Ballet split

Tony Hadley will not be spilling the beans on what sparked his split from Spandau Ballet anytime soon.

The frontman, 58, announced he was quitting the band, famous for hits like Gold and True, last year.

Hadley told BBC Breakfast: “I genuinely wish them all the best. They’re getting on with their lives and I’m getting on with mine.”

Spandau Ballet (Denis O’Regan)

While there had been reunions following a parting of ways in the past, he said this time the split was final.

“I thought that was quite a good arrangement,” he said.

“Go off, do your own thing, come back and have a bit of a jolly. Unfortunately it didn’t work out this time.”

Hadley has not revealed what caused him to leave the band with such a “heavy heart”.

“I could make a cheap shot and tell you exactly why I left… I don’t want to do that. I’m not into cheap shots,” the singer said.

“It’s something that happened. It was specific… I may never say… You have to have a little bit of dignity.”

His comments come after Spandau Ballet returned to the stage with a new lead singer, vocalist Ross William Wild.

Hadley has a new album out, Talking To The Moon.

He told the show: “It’s scary releasing this album because I put a lot of my heart and soul into it … and my own money!”

- Press Association