Tony Awards announcer mocks her own performance

Singer and actress Katharine McPhee has poked fun at her inability to pronounce SpongeBob SquarePants while announcing the nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards.

The star of Broadway musical Waitress was joined by fellow actor Leslie Odom Jr to unveil the shortlists for this year’s awards. Both struggled to read the names of the nominees during the presentation.

Pour a cup of coffee and kick up your heels to watch @katharinemcphee announce @TheTonyAwards nominations tomorrow morning at 8:30AM EST on CBS! pic.twitter.com/0kWdJ3xZra — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) April 30, 2018

McPhee had particular difficulty saying the name of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, which ended up leading the nominations alongside Mean Girls with 12 nods each.

The 2006 American Idol runner-up joked on stage: “I promise I have not been drinking this morning”, prompting laughter from the audience.

McPhee, 34, also appeared to swear during the broadcast after she accidentally caused audio feedback by brushing a microphone with her hand.

Following the announcements she has made a series of humorous social media posts about her own performance.

Alongside a picture of the character from the children’s TV show looking out of breath, she wrote: “Literally me after trying to say SpongeBob SquarePants on national TV more than once #TonyAwards2018.”

She later posted a video which mocked up the SpongeBob SquarePants theme tune to include her own failed attempts at saying the musical’s name.

Alongside the video she wrote: “SpOnGeBoB SqUaRePaNts (pineapple emoji) #TonyAwards2018.”

literally me after trying to say spongebob squarepants on national tv more than once #TonyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/J3PqaWDWwz — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) May 1, 2018

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards will take place on June 10. The ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York City will be hosted by singers Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban.

- Press Association