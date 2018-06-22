Tom Odell announces October release date for his new album
Tom Odell has today shared details of his forthcoming third studio album Jubilee Road, set for release on October 12.
News of the album follows the release of Odell’s brand new single If You Wanna Love Somebody last week.
The new single is the first new material released since Odell’s 2016 second album Wrong Crowd, which debuted at number two on the UK album chart.
Speaking about the album Tom said, “I wrote this album in a house on a quiet terraced street in East London. I recorded most the songs in the living room of the house and if I listen back closely, I can still hear the sound of the old man’s television shows coming through the walls from next door, or the sound of my girlfriend’s footsteps on the wooden floorboards.”
“I hope you enjoy listening to the album as much as I did making it.”
I’m thrilled to announce my new album, Jubilee Road, will be out on October 12th this year. I wrote the songs in the living room of a house on a quiet terraced street in London, inspired by the friends and neighbours I had while living there. I’m so proud of this album, and after ten years of playing shows and writing songs obsessively, I feel as if this is the record I was always striving to make. I just had to find a home to make it in. I can’t wait for you to hear it. And I hope some of you will join the band and I at a concert or two in one of the many cities around the world we will tour in the Autumn. Here’s to a new era, and it’s called Jubilee Road. Tom xxx Album pre-order and tour information via the link in my bio.
Tom has also shared details of his headline UK & European tour this autumn which includes a night at Olympia Theatre, Dublin on October 14.
Odell’s number one debut album Long Way Down, earned him the highly prestigious Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year in 2014 and the Brits Critics’ Choice Award in 2013 at the age of 22.
