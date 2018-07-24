Tom Jones cancels another gig but is ‘recovering well’ from illness

Tom Jones is “recovering well” following a bout of ill health, but has been forced to pull out of another live performance as he continues to recuperate.

The Welsh singer-songwriter, who last week cancelled four gigs, is unable to perform at Finnish rock music festival Down By The Laituri on Wednesday.

Last week, it was revealed the 78-year-old was in hospital with a bacterial infection.

A message posted on Tom’s official Twitter account read: “It is with regret that we have to cancel Tom Jones’s performance at Down By The Laituri, Turku, Finland on Wednesday 25th July.

“Tom Jones is recovering well from his recent illness, however will not be fit enough to perform on Wednesday.

“He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform, and sincerely apologises for inconveniences caused to the audience and all those who are involved in the event.”

Tom cancelled three UK appearances and one in Germany last week. A statement, posted on Friday, said that “the condition is being well managed and under doctors’ orders, appropriate recovery time and rest is advised”.

Important update on this weekend’s shows. pic.twitter.com/vFcZEnr1pT — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) July 20, 2018

It continued: “Tom is in good spirits and wants to extend both his heartfelt appreciation and his sincere apologies to all who planned to attend the shows, as well as those involved in the events.

“He is determined to be back performing very soon.”

The previous day, Tom had apologised to fans for missing the concerts, saying that it was the worst feeling “having to let down everyone who was coming as well as everyone who is involved”.

- Press Association