Tom Hollander ‘to play Quasimodo in The Hunchback Of Notre-Dame’

Rev star Tom Hollander could be set to play Quasimodo in a TV version of The Hunchback Of Notre-Dame.

Screenwriter Andrew Davies, famous for bringing the likes of Pride And Prejudice and War And Peace to the small screen, is penning the script.

Although it has not officially been given the green light, the drama based on Victor Hugo’s classic 1831 novel is being developed for ITV.

Executive producer Hannah Pescod, from Bandstand Productions, told the Press Association that Hollander had always wanted to play the hunchbacked protagonist.

He said: “We are thrilled to be working with Andrew Davies to develop the Hunchback Of Notre-Dame for ITV.

“It is a true passion project.

“Tom has loved the novel since first reading it as a teenager and a TV mini-series offers the perfect canvas for the spectacular imagery and sweeping narrative scale of Victor Hugo’s wonderful novel.”

The Night Manager star Hollander previously worked with Davies when he played Dylan Thomas in the 2014 biopic A Poet In New York.

The Hunchback Of Notre-Dame was adapted by Disney into a now-classic animated film in 1996, and Charles Laughton played Quasidmodo on the big screen in 1939.