Tom Holland hints he and Zendaya are just friends with Met Gala post

Tom Holland has hinted that he and Zendaya are just friends by referring to her as “mate”.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars had been at the centre of dating rumours since they starred in the blockbuster last year.

Holland posted a photograph of Zendaya arriving at the Met Gala on Instagram, writing: “All hail the queen. Killing it mate.”

All hail the queen. Killing it mate 🙌🏻 A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on May 8, 2018 at 1:44am PDT

In keeping with the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme, the singer and actress dressed as Saint Joan of Arc.

Joan of Arc. Very much in it at this point. A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on May 8, 2018 at 2:50am PDT

She sported a custom metallic Versace gown featuring a neck-and-shoulder piece made of armour, sparkling chainmail, a spiked belt, and a cropped red wig.

When you settle into character… A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on May 8, 2018 at 2:52am PDT

She added jewellery from Tiffany and Co.

- Press Association