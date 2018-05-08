Tom Holland hints he and Zendaya are just friends with Met Gala post
08/05/2018 - 12:27:38Back to Showbiz Home
Tom Holland has hinted that he and Zendaya are just friends by referring to her as “mate”.
The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars had been at the centre of dating rumours since they starred in the blockbuster last year.
Holland posted a photograph of Zendaya arriving at the Met Gala on Instagram, writing: “All hail the queen. Killing it mate.”
In keeping with the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme, the singer and actress dressed as Saint Joan of Arc.
She sported a custom metallic Versace gown featuring a neck-and-shoulder piece made of armour, sparkling chainmail, a spiked belt, and a cropped red wig.
She added jewellery from Tiffany and Co.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here