Tom Hardy confronts his demons in Venom trailer

Tom Hardy is seen facing his demons in a new teaser trailer for upcoming Marvel film Venom.

The actor’s character, Eddie Brock, lies in a hospital bed in the 100-second video with a series of flashbacks showing a car chase as well as Michelle Williams as his ex-wife Anne Weying.

“You used to be one thing, now you’re something else,” Hardy narrates in a voiceover.

“We all have our own problems, our own issues, our own demons,” he adds as Brock screams.

The trailer gives little away – with no sight of Venom – which marks the character’s return to the Marvel fold after Topher Grace last filled the role in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 in 2007.

The Sony film is due for release in the autumn and fans on social media were delighted with the brief glance at Hardy’s latest project.

The latest Venom teaser doesn't show Tom Hardy in Venom form, but it shows Tom Hardy whish more than enough for me 😊#VenomMovie — The Meninist (@usedtobeasperm) February 8, 2018

@NinnyaBinnya tweeted: “The moment I heard his voice I got excited. It may not have shown much but, come on, it’s Tom Hardy. He’ll kill it.”

Tom hardy looks so beautiful in the venom trailer — rebel rebel (@HeavymetalLver) February 8, 2018

@Rei_Guy wrote: “All in on The Venom movie. Especially because Tom Hardy is the lead. Should be epic.”

TOM HARDY STARS AS VENOM 🔥😭 — Shaakiel (@shakeelfaroon) February 8, 2018

@Susanahmadi posted: “i’m just excited to see tom hardy in a movie again y’all can stay mad about venom or just chill.”

Venom is out on October 5.